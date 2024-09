Πολεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ρωσικά drones που προορίζονταν για την Ουκρανία, συνετρίβησαν σε Λετονία - Ρουμανία

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs: A Russian military drone crashed in the Eastern part of Latvia yesterday. #Latvian #EdgarsRinkēvičs #Edgars_Rinkēvičs #Russia #Drone #Latvia #Russian #NATO



More: There is an ongoing investigation. We are in close contact with our allies. The… pic.twitter.com/qJUBRpf8bO