Ρωσία: 17 χρόνια φυλακή για κατασκοπεία υπέρ της Γερμανίας ζήτησε ο εισαγγελέας για τον επιστήμονα, Ανατόλι Μασλόφ

Putin has ordered the jailing of at least 12 hypersonic technology developers.



Among them: Anatoly Maslov, Alexandr Shiplyuk, Valery Zvegintsev, Vladislav Galkin, Anatoly Gubanov, Valery Golubkin, and others. All are charged under the article on "state treason," allegedly for… pic.twitter.com/4GAVKgBZjC