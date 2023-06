ΗΠΑ: Συντριβή αεροσκάφους Cessna στη Βιρτζίνια - Πιθανόν να ευθύνεται για την έκρηξη στην Ουάσινγκτον

Multiple people calling into News4 - and calling local 911 centers - reporting an explosion. Cause has not been found @nbcwashington

🚨🇺🇸Huge boom or explosion in Washington DC a couple of minutes ago. The sound was even heard in Northern Virginia and Maryland. ... Updating pic.twitter.com/1cKBKoMCPH

Reports of sounds of an explosion are coming into the communication center. There has been no verified incident of any kind, and we are checking with other jurisdiction. We will update if further information is found. @BowiePDNews @CityofBowie