Στα γαλανόλευκα το Χρηματιστήριο της Νέας Υόρκης για την «Ημέρα Ελλάδος-Αμερικής»

Today we celebrated the "NYSE Greek American Issuer Day", with @cstaikouras @Skylakakis and other 🇬🇷officials as well as with 🇬🇷& 🇬🇷🇺🇸companies, ringing the “Closing Bell”.

The 🇬🇷 flag was everywhere at @NYSE, thanks to the 24th Annual @CapitalLink Invest in #Greece Forum. pic.twitter.com/KJVzmFqBKf