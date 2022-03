Η ΕΕ ενέκρινε το 4ο πακέτο κυρώσεων κατά της Ρωσίας - Στη λίστα και ο Αμπράμοβιτς

Putin's war is becoming more brutal by the day. I just informed President @ZelenskyyUa of the 4th package of sanctions. The EU is with the Ukrainian people. We support them with a €1.2 billion macro-financial assistance package and €500 million in humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/9siOxbRdsB

The three sweeping waves of sanctions and the extension of their scope this week have hit Russia's economy very hard.



The 4th package will be an additional blow to Putin’s regime.



The invasion of Ukraine has to stop. pic.twitter.com/GFUisNpLWk