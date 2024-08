Παναθηναϊκός: Έκλεισε ο Πελίστρι στο «τριφύλλι» για 6 εκατ. ευρώ λέει ο Ρομάνο

🚨☘️ Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos, here we go! Exclusive story confirmed as agreement has been sealed for €6m fee.



Permanent deal with sell-on clause for #MUFC, while Pellistri signs a long term contract.



Pana’s Uruguayan manager Diego Alonso, key factor. 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/bggMjfv65h