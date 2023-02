Ο Αλέξανδρος Ιωάννης Γκίννης χάρισε στην Ελλάδα το πρώτο μετάλλιο σε παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα Σκι

What a nice podium! 🥳

After two second place on this slope, @RamonZenhusern wins for the first time in @chamworldcup .

Aj Ginnis climbs for the first time on a World Cup podium and Daniel Yule celebrates his 1st podium at this venue



Congrats ! 👏🏻#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/uHekSqlb96