Euro 2020: Η Coca Cola χάνει με 2-1 στο ημίχρονο!

*𝐃𝐉 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞*



🗣️ Another one!



Manuel Locatelli joins Cristiano Ronaldo in moving aside the Coca-Cola bottles in his post-match press conference for #ITA pic.twitter.com/qaX0WsowQF