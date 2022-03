Η δημόσια συγγνώμη της Σερ στο Twitter: «Αντιμετώπιζα προσωπικά προβλήματα»

YA KNOW…NO.

WE ALL😭,BUT SOMETIMES,WE😭A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS.TEARS THAT HURT.WE BECOME OVERWHELMED,

REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE

FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT.IVE BEEN ALIVE SINCE THE YEAR DOT,& THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN,..ADD FAMILY TO THAT,& ITS RECIPE FOR

DIASTER CAKE.