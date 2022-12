Belh@ara: Εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες - Δείτε πώς «χτίζεται» η πρώτη ελληνική φρεγάτα

[#NAVGREEK] ⚓🇬🇷 7️⃣ weeks after the entry of the 1️⃣st block of the first FDI HN in the dry dock, 5️⃣ pre-outfitted blocks of the very First of Class frigate Kimon are laid on the keel line, and the 2️⃣ first blocks have been welded together! pic.twitter.com/3czDDXI6xS