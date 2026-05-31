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Αναστάτωση στις ΗΠΑ από μετεωρίτη που διαλύθηκε στην ατμόσφαιρα με εκκωφαντική έκρηξη, δείτε βίντεο
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Μετεωρίτης ΗΠΑ Μασαχουσέτη

Αναστάτωση στις ΗΠΑ από μετεωρίτη που διαλύθηκε στην ατμόσφαιρα με εκκωφαντική έκρηξη, δείτε βίντεο

Είχε αναπτύξει ταχύτητα άνω των 120.000 χλμ/ώρα  και καταστράφηκε σε ύψος που ξεπερνούσε τα 60 χιλιόμετρα πάνω από το βορειοανατολικό  τμήμα των ΗΠΑ

Αναστάτωση στις ΗΠΑ από μετεωρίτη που διαλύθηκε στην ατμόσφαιρα με εκκωφαντική έκρηξη, δείτε βίντεο
2 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Ένας μικρός μετεωρίτης διαλύθηκε χθες Σάββατο κατά την είσοδό του στην ατμόσφαιρα, πάνω από το βορειοανατολικό άκρο των ΗΠΑ, περίπου στην περιοχή της Βοστώνης και οι εκκωφαντικές εκρήξεις αναστάτωσαν πολλούς κατοίκους, όπως ανακοίνωσε η NASA.

Ο μετεωρίτης διαλύθηκε πάνω από τα σύνορα μεταξύ Μασαχουσέτης και Νιου Χάμσαϊρ στις 14:06 (τοπική ώρα, 21:06 στην Ελλάδα), δήλωσε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων η εκπρόσωπος Τύπου της NASA.

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«Αυτή η πύρινη σφαίρα δεν συνδέεται με βροχή μετεωριτών, ήταν ένα φυσικό αντικείμενο και όχι επανείσοδος διαστημικών σκουπιδιών ή κάποιου δορυφόρου», διευκρίνισε.

Ο μετεωρίτης είχε αναπτύξει ταχύτητα άνω των 120.000 χλμ/ώρα και διαλύθηκε σε ύψος περίπου 64 χιλιομέτρων από το έδαφος.

«Η ενέργεια που απελευθερώθηκε εκτιμάται πως ισοδυναμεί με 300 τόνους ΤΝΤ, κάτι που εξηγεί τις εκκωφαντικές εκρήξεις», διευκρίνισε η εκπρόσωπος της NASA.

Σε πλατφόρμες κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, αρκετοί χρήστες ανέφεραν ότι οι εκρήξεις ήταν τόσο ισχυρές που σείστηκαν τα σπίτια τους.
2 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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