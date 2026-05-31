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Αναστάτωση στις ΗΠΑ από μετεωρίτη που διαλύθηκε στην ατμόσφαιρα με εκκωφαντική έκρηξη, δείτε βίντεο
Είχε αναπτύξει ταχύτητα άνω των 120.000 χλμ/ώρα και καταστράφηκε σε ύψος που ξεπερνούσε τα 60 χιλιόμετρα πάνω από το βορειοανατολικό τμήμα των ΗΠΑ
Ο μετεωρίτης διαλύθηκε πάνω από τα σύνορα μεταξύ Μασαχουσέτης και Νιου Χάμσαϊρ στις 14:06 (τοπική ώρα, 21:06 στην Ελλάδα), δήλωσε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων η εκπρόσωπος Τύπου της NASA.
Δείτε βίντεο:
WATCH: 3-foot wide meteor enters atmosphere near Massachusetts and New Hampshire border causing loud boom over Boston pic.twitter.com/rP1uJHIKTj— Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) May 31, 2026
A meteor exploded off the coast of Massachusetts, causing a loud boom to be heard throughout the state and as far as Rhode Island on Saturday.— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2026
According to preliminary reports submitted to the American Meteor Society, dozens of people across the Northeast reported seeing the… pic.twitter.com/rjxip8Prqq
Footage from Stoneham, Massachusetts appears to capture the massive boom heard across the state around 2:11 PM this afternoon— Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) May 30, 2026
A meteor/fireball entering Earth's atmosphere and generating a powerful sonic boom
Many residents reported hearing explosive booms, while others claimed… pic.twitter.com/LXq0n18MZp
Wait for it! Another angle of the meteor passing through the atmosphere just east of Boston on Saturday afternoon. #mawx #boston #meteor @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/URVO2IgRbK— Ken Mahan (@WeathermanMahan) May 30, 2026
You can see a streak of "lightning" just off the coast of Massachusetts where a probable meteor caused a loud boom. https://t.co/QP7RJ194is pic.twitter.com/FtmQAVuBle— Peyton Simmers (@P_SimmsWX) May 30, 2026
🇺🇸 Not officially confirmed yet, but the satellite data is pretty compelling— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 30, 2026
GOES-19 picked up an anomalous flash east of Boston consistent with bolide reentry, with no storm activity anywhere near it.
Meteorologists are calling it the likely source of the boom heard across… https://t.co/gdwWTIcW7p
«Αυτή η πύρινη σφαίρα δεν συνδέεται με βροχή μετεωριτών, ήταν ένα φυσικό αντικείμενο και όχι επανείσοδος διαστημικών σκουπιδιών ή κάποιου δορυφόρου», διευκρίνισε.
Ο μετεωρίτης είχε αναπτύξει ταχύτητα άνω των 120.000 χλμ/ώρα και διαλύθηκε σε ύψος περίπου 64 χιλιομέτρων από το έδαφος.
«Η ενέργεια που απελευθερώθηκε εκτιμάται πως ισοδυναμεί με 300 τόνους ΤΝΤ, κάτι που εξηγεί τις εκκωφαντικές εκρήξεις», διευκρίνισε η εκπρόσωπος της NASA.
Σε πλατφόρμες κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, αρκετοί χρήστες ανέφεραν ότι οι εκρήξεις ήταν τόσο ισχυρές που σείστηκαν τα σπίτια τους.
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr