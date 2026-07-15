Τουλάχιστον 30 άμαχοι στο Ιράν σκοτώθηκαν σε πλήγματα των ΗΠΑ τις τελευταίες ημέρες
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Ιράν Άμαχοι Νεκροί ΗΠΑ επιθέσεις

Τουλάχιστον 30 άμαχοι στο Ιράν σκοτώθηκαν σε πλήγματα των ΗΠΑ τις τελευταίες ημέρες

«Εκφράζουμε τα συλλυπητήριά μας στις πενθούσες οικογένειες και τιμάμε τη μνήμη των νεκρών. Η κυβέρνηση θα σταθεί δίπλα στον λαό με όλη τη δύναμή της», έγραψε η εκπρόσωπος της ιρανικής κυβέρνησης σε ανάρτησή της

Τουλάχιστον 30 άμαχοι στο Ιράν σκοτώθηκαν σε πλήγματα των ΗΠΑ τις τελευταίες ημέρες
3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Τουλάχιστον 30 άμαχοι σκοτώθηκαν σε επιθέσεις των ΗΠΑ στο νότιο Ιράν τις τελευταίες ημέρες, δήλωσε σήμερα εκπρόσωπος της ιρανικής κυβέρνησης, η Φατεμέχ Μοχατζερανί.

"Εκφράζουμε τα συλλυπητήριά μας στις πενθούσες οικογένειες και τιμάμε τη μνήμη των νεκρών. Η κυβέρνηση θα σταθεί δίπλα στον λαό με όλη τη δύναμή της", έγραψε στο X.



Σε ξεχωριστή ανακοίνωση, ο εκπρόσωπος του υπουργείου Υγείας Χοσεΐν Κερμανπούρ δήλωσε στο X ότι περισσότεροι από 260 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν αφότου ξεκίνησε το τελευταίο κύμα επιθέσεων πριν από μία εβδομάδα. Από αυτούς, 222 έχουν πάρει εξιτήριο από το νοσοκομείο, πρόσθεσε.
3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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