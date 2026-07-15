Τουλάχιστον 30 άμαχοι στο Ιράν σκοτώθηκαν σε πλήγματα των ΗΠΑ τις τελευταίες ημέρες

Spetses Mini Marathon:Γιατί χιλιάδες άνθρωποι ταξιδεύουν κάθε Οκτώβριο στις Σπέτσες για να τρέξουν μόλις 5 χιλιόμετρα;
Πως το 5άρι του Spetses Mini Marathon κατάφερε να γίνει κάτι περισσότερο από ένας αγώνας δρόμου.
Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated on Wednesday morning that more than 30 civilians were killed in US attacks targeting the country's south.— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 15, 2026
The spokesperson offered her condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that the Iranian government… pic.twitter.com/oAdPydlTUf