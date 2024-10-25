Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία επιτέθηκε στο Κίεβο με drones - Πάνω από 10 αναχαιτίστηκαν, ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία Ρωσία Κίεβο Drones

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία επιτέθηκε στο Κίεβο με drones - Πάνω από 10 αναχαιτίστηκαν, ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις

Συνολικά, η ουκρανική αντιαεροπορική άμυνα κατέστρεψε 36 από τα 63 drones που εκτοξεύθηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας από τη Ρωσία σε διάφορες περιοχές της Ουκρανίας

drones_kievo
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Η Ρωσία εξαπέλυσε δύο κύματα επιθέσεων με μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη (drones) στην ουκρανική πρωτεύουσα κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας στην 15η αεροπορική επιδρομή κατά του Κιέβου αυτό τον μήνα, δήλωσαν σήμερα αξιωματούχοι της πόλης.

Πάνω από 10 drones καταρρίφθηκαν πάνω από την πόλη κατά τη διάρκεια της επίθεσης, που διήρκησε περίπου 4 ώρες, δήλωσε ο στρατιωτικός διοικητής της πόλης Σέρχι Πόπκο μέσω Telegram.



Κλείσιμο
Πρόσθεσε ότι οι αρχές δεν έχουν λάβει αναφορές για τραυματισμούς και ότι θραύσματα προκάλεσαν πυρκαγιά που στη συνέχεια κατασβέστηκε.

Ανταποκριτές του Reuters ανέφεραν ότι ακούστηκαν πολλαπλές εκρήξεις σήμερα το πρωί.



Συνολικά, η ουκρανική αντιαεροπορική άμυνα κατέστρεψε 36 από τα 63 drones που εκτοξεύθηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας από τη Ρωσία σε διάφορες περιοχές της Ουκρανίας, όπως ανακοίνωσε η Πολεμική Αεροπορία του Κιέβου.

Τα περισσότερα καταρρίφθηκαν πάνω από τις περιφέρειες του Κιέβου και της Οδησσού, πρόσθεσε, ενώ χάθηκε το ίχνος 16 άλλων.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Ο αριστερός κύκλος του Στέφανου Κασσελάκη: Τον έφεραν, τον δόξασαν, τον τελείωσαν

Γιατί έβγαλε ο εισαγγελέας τις κουκούλες σε «Κελέση» και «Σαράφη» για τη Novartis

Sweet Bobby: Η ιστορία μιας αρρωστημένης ερωτικής πλεκτάνης - «Φως» στο κίνητρο πίσω από το σοκαριστικό catfishing
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Ανακούφιση των καταπονημένων μυών με τη δύναμη της Φύσης

Ανακούφιση των καταπονημένων μυών με τη δύναμη της Φύσης

Χάρη στις ευεργετικές ιδιότητες 6 φυτών, το βιολογικό τζελ VoltaNatura, από τους παραγωγούς του Voltarol προσφέρει ανακούφιση σε μικροτραυματισμούς των μυών και επιτρέπει την επιστροφή στην καθημερινότητα και τις αθλητικές δραστηριότητες.

Τα King Koil έρχονται στα entos

Η μεγαλύτερη ελληνική αλυσίδα επίπλων ανακοίνωσε τη συνεργασία της με την πασίγνωστη αμερικάνικη εταιρεία στρωμάτων.

Ψηφιακή καινοτομία: κλειδί για την ανάπτυξη της επιχειρηματικότητας

Η COSMOTE σε συνεργασία με την Telekom διοργάνωσαν τη διημερίδα Digital Innovation Days με στόχο να αναδειχθούν οι πρωτοποριακές λύσεις και τα καινοτόμα εργαλεία που μπορούν να δώσουν ώθηση στις επιχειρήσεις του τραπεζικού, του ασφαλιστικού και του ξενοδοχειακού κλάδου.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best Of Network

Δείτε Επίσης