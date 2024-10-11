ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 12 εγκλωβισμένοι σε τουριστικό χρυσωρυχείο του Κολοράντο
ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και τουλάχιστον 12 εγκλωβισμένοι σε τουριστικό χρυσωρυχείο του Κολοράντο

 Ένδεκα άνθρωποι διασώθηκαν - Το περιστατικό αποδίδεται σε «μηχανική βλάβη» 

Τουλάχιστον ένα άτομο σκοτώθηκε και άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν μετά από δυσλειτουργία εξοπλισμού που παγίδευσε σχεδόν περισσότερους απο 10 ανθρώπους κάτω από τη γη σε τουριστικό ορυχείο του Κολοράντο, δήλωσαν αξιωματούχοι του Τμήματος του σερίφη της κομητείας Τέλερ την Πέμπτη.

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε στο χρυσωρυχείο Mollie Kathleen στο Κριπλ Κρικ του Κολοράντο και αποδίδεται σε «μηχανική βλάβη». Το γραφείο του σερίφη της κομητείας Τέλερ διευκρίνισε πως δεν οφείλεται σε κατάρρευση.




Η εφημερίδα Colorado Springs Gazette αναφέρει πως ένας άνθρωπος έχασε τη ζωή του, χωρίς να διευκρινίζει τις συνθήκες. Ένδεκα άνθρωποι διασώθηκαν και περισσότεροι από δέκα παραμένουν εγκλωβισμένοι σε στοά του παλιού χρυσωρυχείου, σε βάθος 300 μέτρων, όπως μεταδίδει το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Denver7.



Το Mollie Kathleen, ένα χρυσωρυχείο του 1890 το οποίο βρίσκεται σε απόσταση 80 χιλιομέτρων από την πόλη Κολοράντο Σπρινγκς, αποτελεί πλέον αξιοθέατο για τουρίστες που ξεναγούνται στις υπόγειες στοές και ενημερώνονται για το παρελθόν του.






