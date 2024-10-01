Ταϊλάνδη: Νεκρά παιδιά ηλικίας 9-10 ετών από φωτιά σε σχολικό λεωφορείο - Συνολικά 25 οι νεκροί
Λεωφορείο Ταϊλάνδη Φωτιά Πυρκαγιά

Ταϊλάνδη: Νεκρά παιδιά ηλικίας 9-10 ετών από φωτιά σε σχολικό λεωφορείο - Συνολικά 25 οι νεκροί

Στο λεωφορείο επέβαιναν 38 παιδιά και έξι καθηγητές - 19 (16 μαθητές, τρεις καθηγητές) διασώθηκαν 

arthrou-thailand
Λεωφορείο που μετέφερε μαθητές έπιασε σήμερα φωτιά σε περίχωρα της Μπανγκόκ στην Ταϊλάνδη, με τις αρχές να εκφράζουν φόβους ότι περίπου 25 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους.

Η αστυνομία δεν μπορούσε να επιβεβαιώσει άμεσα τον αριθμό των νεκρών αλλά ο υπουργός Εσωτερικών Ανουτίν Τσαρνβιρακούλ δήλωσε σε δημοσιογράφους ότι περίπου 25 άνθρωποι εκτιμάται ότι έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους, ανάμεσά τους παιδιά ηλικίας 9-10 ετών.



Ο υπουργός Μεταφορών Σουρίγια Τζουνγκρουνγκρουανγκίτ, που μετέβη στο σημείο της τραγωδίας, δήλωσε σε δημοσιογράφους ότι 19 επιβάτες από τους 44 (38 παιδιά και έξι καθηγητές) διασώθηκαν. Δεκαέξι μαθητές και τρεις δάσκαλοι διακομίστηκαν σε νοσοκομεία για να τους παρασχεθεί βοήθεια, δήλωσε ο υπουργός, προσθέτοντας ότι τα αιτία της πυρκαγιάς είναι υπό διερεύνηση.

Σε εικόνες που αναρτήθηκαν σε μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης και μεταδόθηκαν από τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης φαίνεται πυκνός καπνός να βγαίνει από το λεωφορείο, τμήματα του οποίου φλέγονταν. Η πυρκαγιά κατασβέστηκε στη συνέχεια.




Η πρωθυπουργός Παετονγκτάρν Σιανουάτρα δήλωσε ότι οι μαθητές βρίσκονταν σε σχολική εκδρομή και προέρχονταν από την επαρχία Ουτάνι Τανί σε απόσταση 200 χμλ βορείως της πρωτεύουσας.

«Ως μητέρα, θα ήθελα να εκφράσω τα βαθύτερα συλλυπητήρια μου στις οικογένειες των τραυματιών και των νεκρών», δήλωσε σε ανάρτηση στην πλατφόρμα Χ, χωρίς να δώσει άλλες λεπτομέρειες.

