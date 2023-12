Ιράκ: Οι ΗΠΑ βομβάρδισαν εγκατάσταση εκτόξευσής drone - Νεκροί πέντε φιλοϊρανοί μαχητές

al Muqawama al Islamiyah fil al Iraq announces the deaths of 5 martyrs following a US airstrike on a position in Kirkuk



• Muhammad Qasim

• Abdullah Jawad

• Hussein Hadi

• Ali Laibi

• Muhammad Badr



Raises Iraqi Muqawama death toll to 6 following over 70 strikes on US bases pic.twitter.com/qYe8qMkvTr