Αντιαεροπορικά στέλνουν 13 χώρες στην Ουκρανία - Πώς οι ΗΠΑ ενισχύουν το Κίεβο με «σοβιετικά» οπλικά συστήματα

Parliamentarians of 🇨🇿🇪🇪🇫🇷🇬🇪🇩🇪🇮🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹🇵🇱🇳🇱🇸🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 signed a joint statement "On the urgent need to modernize the air defense of Ukraine." Today millions of Ukrainians ask to close the sky over 🇺🇦. Thank you for this decision!