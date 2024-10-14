Ευρωπαϊκές λίγκες και Ένωση ποδοσφαιριστών κατήγγειλαν τη FIFA στην Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή!
SPORTS
FIFA UEFA FIFPRO Premier League La Liga Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή

Ευρωπαϊκές λίγκες και Ένωση ποδοσφαιριστών κατήγγειλαν τη FIFA στην Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή!

Η EL και η FIFPro καταγγέλουν τη Διεθνή Ομοσπονδία ποδοσφαίρου για «κατάχρηση δεσπόζουσας θέσης»

European_Leagues1
Δημήτρης Τυχάλας
3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Το ευρωπαϊκό ποδόσφαιρο είναι και επίσημα σε πόλεμο με τη Διεθνή Ομοσπονδία με αφορμή το αγωνιστικό καλεντάρι το οποίο έχει... ξεχειλώσει όσο δεν παίρνει άλλο με το διευρυμένο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων, αλλά και το επίσης διευρυμένο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Ποδοσφαίρου το οποίο θα διεξαχθεί το 2026 με τη συμμετοχή 48 ομάδων.

Έχοντας ήδη αυξηθεί οι αγώνες των Ευρωπαϊκών Κυπέλλων (με τα νέα format που εφαρμόζει από φέτος η UEFA) Λίγκες και ποδοσφαιριστές αποφάσισαν να πάρουν την κατάσταση στα χέρια τους και η συνέχεια αναμένεται με τεράστιο ενδιαφέρον.

Η Ένωση Ευρωπαϊκών Λιγκών, που εκπροσωπεί 39 επαγγελματικά πρωταθλήματα και 1.130 συλλόγους σε 33 χώρες, έχει στο πλευρό της τον ευρωπαϊκό βραχίωνα του συνδικαλιστικού οργάνου των ποδοσφαιριστών προχώρησαν στη σχετική καταγγελία στα αρμόδια όργανα της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής καθώς θεωρούν ότι η FIFA έχει καταχραστεί τον ρόλο της σύμφωνα με το ευρωπαϊκό δίκαιο ανταγωνισμού σχετικά με το διεθνές αγωνιστικό ημερολόγιο.



Μάλιστα στο πλευρό τους στάθηκε και η La Liga παρόλο που δεν είναι μέλος της Ένωσης Λιγκών, αλλά θεωρεί ότι το κακό έχει παραγίνει με τις αποφάσεις της FIFA και την τεράστια επιβάρυνση των ποδοσφαιριστών.

Οι καταγγέλλοντες παρέθεσαν αμέσως μετά την επίδοση της καταγγελίας (που έχει τίτλο «Προστασία της υγείας των παικτών και διασφάλιση της βιωσιμότητας των εγχώριων πρωταθλημάτων της Ευρώπης από καταχρηστική συμπεριφορά της FIFA») συνέντευξη Τύπου κατά τη διάρκεια της οποία εξαπέλυσαν ομαδικά πυρά κατά της FIFA και των πρακτικών.

Κλείσιμο


«Μας λένε να κάνουμε διάλογο. Το δεχόμαστε γιατί το ίδιο θέλουμε κι εμείς... Ωστόσο, μιλάμε και μιλάμε και μετά κάνουν αυτό που θέλουν! Φτάνει πια! Δεν έχουμε άλλη επιλογή. Θέλουμε να προστατεύσουμε το τοπικό ποδόσφαιρο και το οικοσύστημα. Θέλουμε συμφωνίες με τη FIFA, όχι απλώς διαβουλεύσεις. Το ποδόσφαιρο δεν είναι το ίδιο με αυτό που ήταν πριν από 10 ή 20 χρόνια και παρόλα αυτά διέπεται από τους ίδιους κανόνες διακυβέρνησης που ίσχυαν και τότε. Αναγκαστήκαμε να καταθέσουμε αυτή τη μήνυση», ήταν το γενικότερα νόημα των όσων είπαν οι διάφοροι ομιλητές.

Εδώ να σημειώσουμε ότι η Ένωση Επαγγελματιών Ποδοσφαιριστών της Αγγλίς (PFA) μαζί με την αντίστοιχη γαλλική ήταν οι πρώτες που σήκωσαν το λάβαρο της επανάστασης κατά της FIFA τον περασμένο Ιούνιο κάνοντας μια πρώτη καταγγελία για το «υπερφορτωμένο και ακατάλληλο» ποδοσφαιρικό καλεντάρι.

Η καταγγελία είχε γίνει στο εμπορικό δικαστήριο των Βρυξελλών και μέσω αυτής αμφισβητούσαν τη νομιμότητα των αποφάσεων της FIFA να καθορίζει μονομερώς το διεθνές αγωνιστικό ημερολόγιο με αφορμή τη διοργάνωση του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου Συλλόγων 2025 με τη συμμετοχή 12 ευρωπαϊκών ομάδων (από τις 15 Ιουνίου έως τις 13 Ιουλίου στις ΗΠΑ).

Από την πλευρά της η FIFPro ισχυρίζεται ότι οι αποφάσεις της FIFA τα τελευταία χρόνια «ευνοούν συστηματικά τις δικές της διοργανώσεις και εμπορικά συμφέροντα, παραμελούν τις ευθύνες της ως διοικούσα αρχή και βλάπτουν τα οικονομικά συμφέροντα των εθνικών λιγκών και την ευημερία των παικτών».



Στην καταγγελία τους αναφέρουν την αύξηση των αγώνων των Ευρωπαϊκών Κυπέλλων και με την διεύρυνση του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου Συλλόγων πρακτικά κάποιοι ποδοσφαιριστές δεν θα προλάβουν να ξεκουραστούν καθόλου το καλοκαίρι και θα μπουν αμέσως για προετοιμασία εν όψει της σεζόν 2025-26!

Για παράδειγμα η Premier League ολοκληρώνεται φέτος στις 25 Μαΐου, ενώ ο τελικός του Champions League είναι στις 31 Μαΐου. Στη συνέχεια, υπάρχει το παράθυρο για τις Εθνικές ομάδες (2 έως τις 10 Ιουνίου) πριν από την έναρξη του διευρυμένου Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου Συλλόγων.

Οι απειλές των παικτών για απεργία
Μέσα σ' αυτό το... θολό τοπίο οι ποδοσφαιριστές βγήκαν μπροστά και ο Ισπανός άσος της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι Ρόδρι (λίγο πριν τραυματιστεί σοβαρά) ήταν ο πρώτος που είχε μιλήσει δημόσια για απεργία... Ο Ρόδρι την περσινή σεζόν είχε αγωνιστεί συνολικά σε 72 αγώνες (επίσημους και φιλικούς με τη Σίτι και την Εθνική Ισπανίας)!

Κι αυτό που έχει κάνει έξαλλους τους ποδοσφαιριστές είναι ότι το γεγονός ότι η Διεθνής Ομοσπονδία ουσιαστικά δεν συζήτησε ποτέ μαζί τους το συγκεκριμένο θέμα, με τη FIFA όμως να απαντά ότι τόσο οι Λίγκες όσο και η FIFPro είχαν ενημερωθεί εγκαίρως και να κατηγορεί κάποιες λίγκες (φωτογραφίζοντας Premier League και La Liga) «για υποκρισία και αντιδράσεις που δεν λαμβάνουν υπόψη όλους τους άλλους στον κόσμο. Αυτές οι λίγκες φαίνεται να προτιμούν ένα ημερολόγιο γεμάτο φιλικά και καλοκαιρινές περιοδείες, που συχνά περιλαμβάνουν εκτεταμένα ταξίδια σε όλο τον κόσμο».
Δημήτρης Τυχάλας
3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Γεννημένοι για να πετάμε

Γεννημένοι για να πετάμε

Το brand που αγαπάει το ορεινό και δρομικό τρέξιμο αλλά και την πεζοπορία βουνού, ανεβαίνει σταθερά προς την κορυφή και με τη νέα του καμπάνια εμπνέει όλους τους ανθρώπους να απογειωθούν και να «πετάξουν». 

Γιατί η Ενιαία Υγεία μας αφορά όλους

Το ΘΕΜΑ και οι ιστοσελίδες protothema.gr και ygeiamou.gr αναδεικνύουν την αξία της Ενιαίας Υγείας για τη βιωσιμότητα του οικοσυστήματος και τη διασφάλιση της Δημόσιας Υγείας, μέσα από σειρά άρθρων που υπογράφουν ειδικοί - Διαβάστε το άρθρο του Ομότιμου Καθηγητή Ιατρικής Σχολής Αθηνών, Διευθυντή του Ινστιτούτου Κοινωνικής και Προληπτικής Ιατρικής, Γιάννη Τούντα.

Μάθε, παίξε, κέρδισε σε ένα EurolifeHub

Επισκεπτόμαστε ένα από τα διαδραστικά spots της Eurolife FFH για να ενημερωθούμε και να διασκεδάσουμε με ευφάνταστα παιχνίδια που δίνουν τα πιο hot δώρα.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best Of Network

Δείτε Επίσης