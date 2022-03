Ράνγκνικ: «Δεν ξέρω αν ο Κριστιάνο είναι χαρούμενος στην Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ» - Δείτε βίντεο

🚨Ralf Rangnick expects Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to return for Manchester United against Spurs.



Luke Shaw remains out and Scott McTominay is likely to be absent but he did confirm Raphael Varane is available to play.