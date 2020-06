Βίντεο: Οι ευχές του Άγιαξ στον Μαχλά και η ιστορία με την Φίτεσε

A neat finish to celebrate the birthday of Nikos Machlas! 🇬🇷🕺 pic.twitter.com/DdaVSI0AxL

60 - Nikos Machlas, who turns 47 today, has scored 60 goals in 92 Eredivisie matches for @MijnVitesse ; only Matthew Amoah has netted more league goals for the club. God. pic.twitter.com/s4bBPnrAdh