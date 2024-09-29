Fuego: Στο BBC χόρεψαν το τραγούδι της Ελένης Φουρέιρα
Fuego: Στο BBC χόρεψαν το τραγούδι της Ελένης Φουρέιρα

Στον διαγωνισμού χορού Strictly Come Dancing η αθλήτρια Montell Douglas έδωσε τον καλύτερο της εαυτό

Το τραγούδι «Fuego» της Ελένης Φουρέιρα επανήλθε στην επικαιρότητα, καθώς χρησιμοποιήθηκε από διαγωνιζόμενο ζευγάρι στο βρετανικό τηλεοπτικό show του BBC, «Strictly Come Dancing».

Η γνωστή αθλήτρια Montell Douglas και ο χορευτής Johannes Radebe παρουσίασαν μία samba βασισμένη στο τραγούδι που εκπροσώπησε την Κύπρο στον διαγωνισμό της Eurovision το 2018.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe Samba to Fuego by Eleni Foureira ✨ BBC Strictly 2024

Το «Strictly Come Dancing» θεωρείται το αντίστοιχο του «Dancing with the Stars» για το βρετανικό κοινό και φέτος διανύει την 22η σεζόν του. Το γεγονός σχολιάστηκε ευρέως στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης από τους Βρετανούς fans της Eurovision, οι οποίοι αντέδρασαν θετικά, διαδίδοντας το στιγμιότυπο.





Η Ελένη Φουρέιρα ανάρτησε το βίντεο στους λογαριασμούς της στα social media, εκφράζοντας την ικανοποίησή της για την επιλογή του τραγουδιού της.
