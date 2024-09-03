Ουγκάντα: Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση μαραθωνοδρόμος που έτρεξε στο Παρίσι - Ο φίλος της την έλουσε με βενζίνη και της έβαλε φωτιά
Ουγκάντα: Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση μαραθωνοδρόμος που έτρεξε στο Παρίσι - Ο φίλος της την έλουσε με βενζίνη και της έβαλε φωτιά

Η Ρεμπέκα Τσεπτεγκέι  που τερμάτισε 44η στον μαραθώνιο των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων, φέρει εγκαύματα στο 75% του σώματος της 

cheptegei
Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση σε νοσοκομείο της Ουγκάντα νοσηλεύεται η μαραθωνοδρόμος Ρεμπέκα Τσεπτεγκέι μετά την επίθεση που δέχθηκε από τον φίλο της.

Η δρομέας που τερμάτισε 44η στον μαραθώνιο των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων στο Παρίσι, φέρει εγκαύματα στο 75% του σώματος της καθώς ο φίλος της την έλουσε με βενζίνη και της έβαλε φωτιά.



Σύμφωνα με τοπικούς δημοσιογράφους η επίθεση έγινε μετά απο καβγά που είχε η 33χρονη με τον σύντροφό της και αφού ακούστηκε πρώτα ένας μεγάλος θόρυβος.

Πληροφορίες από αστυνομικές πηγές αναφέρουν, σύμφωνα με το Sky News, ότι το ζευγάρι τσακωνόταν για έκταση που είχε αγοράσει η μαραθωνοδρόμος στην περιοχή Τρανς Νζόια για να είναι κοντά στα αθλητικά κέντρα που βρίσκονται στην περιοχή.

Όπως ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε την περασμένη Κυριακή με τον δράστη, Ντίκσον Ντιέμα, να τραυματίζεται επίσης και να νοσηλεύεται σε νοσοκομείο.



