Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία - Μαριούπολη: «Έζησα στη φρίκη», μαρτυρία γυναίκας που βγήκε από το Αζοφστάλ

The first footage from today's rescue operation in #Mariupol has appeared. The video shows the #Ukrainian military helping people to get out of the destroyed factory. International organizations such as Red Cross and United Nations also participated in the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/E23468kNGv

First footages of the evacuated civillians from #azovstal , #Mariupol . And reports say a women who rescued from there said "there is a general in #azovstal who is in touch with #Zelensky ". #Russians having the evacuations under their rules so far. pic.twitter.com/ZQlPZts4gV

Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began. The 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area. Tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia. Grateful to our team! Now they, together with #UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant.