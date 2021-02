Μαίνονται οι πυρκαγιές στην Αυστραλία: Πάνω από 70 σπίτια καταστράφηκαν κοντά στην Περθ

71 homes have been lost in the #Perth bushfires in Western Australia. The fires have burned more than 7,300 hectares of land. Full story > https://t.co/V8T0oVctVf Video by: @foxytalulah /Instagram #PerthFires pic.twitter.com/ijcJjF6Ckh

200+ firefighters are still working tirelessly in extreme terrain & conditions at the Wooroloo #bushfire. Erratic fire behaviour fanned by strong winds continues to challenge crews on the frontline who are protecting what they can & putting containment lines in place. #perthfires pic.twitter.com/7NUTLz0IWU