Sarah Schreiber: Η ρεπόρτερ του WWE Raw που «τρελαίνει» τα ρινγκ

WWE_SARA

Μοντέλο, ηθοποιός και αθλητική ρεπόρτερ, η καυτή Sarah Schreiber, έχει κλέψει την καρδιά των φίλων της πάλης

Γεννημένη το 1983 στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ της Αμερικής, η Sarah Schreiber, αποδεικνύεται πολυπράγμων καθώς εκτός από την εντυπωσιακή της εμφάνιση, έχει κερδίσει την καρδιά των θεατών της επαγγελματικής πάλης και με το δημοσιογραφικό της ταπεραμέντο.

Ηθοποιός, μοντέλο και παρουσιάστρια η 37χρονη έχει εκτοξεύσει την δημοτικότητα της λόγω του τηλεοπτικού σόου WWE Raw, που προβάλλεται κάθε Δευτέρα σε εβδομαδιαία βάση. Είναι το πιο παλιό, από τα έξι σόου του WWE (SmackDown, NXT, CWC, WWE Main Event, Pay-Per-View, 205), καθώς ξεκίνησε στις 11 Ιανουαρίου του 1993 και προβάλλεται ζωντανά, ενώ κάθε επεισόδιο του Raw διαρκεί τρεις ώρες.

Η εντυπωσιακή ξανθιά ρεπόρτερ είναι υπέυθυνη για τις συνεντεύξεις των αθλητών πριν και μετά το σόου, κάνοντας τα ρινγκ να... παραμιλούν στο πέρασμα της.

