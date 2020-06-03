Sarah Schreiber: Η ρεπόρτερ του WWE Raw που «τρελαίνει» τα ρινγκ
Μοντέλο, ηθοποιός και αθλητική ρεπόρτερ, η καυτή Sarah Schreiber, έχει κλέψει την καρδιά των φίλων της πάλης
Ηθοποιός, μοντέλο και παρουσιάστρια η 37χρονη έχει εκτοξεύσει την δημοτικότητα της λόγω του τηλεοπτικού σόου WWE Raw, που προβάλλεται κάθε Δευτέρα σε εβδομαδιαία βάση. Είναι το πιο παλιό, από τα έξι σόου του WWE (SmackDown, NXT, CWC, WWE Main Event, Pay-Per-View, 205), καθώς ξεκίνησε στις 11 Ιανουαρίου του 1993 και προβάλλεται ζωντανά, ενώ κάθε επεισόδιο του Raw διαρκεί τρεις ώρες.
Η εντυπωσιακή ξανθιά ρεπόρτερ είναι υπέυθυνη για τις συνεντεύξεις των αθλητών πριν και μετά το σόου, κάνοντας τα ρινγκ να... παραμιλούν στο πέρασμα της.
Today was a productive day. Got dressed up in this cute set from @gitionline to send emails & film a promo for my podcast this week with @derekdeangelis on @derekddozen ....so here’s another reminder to check out @derekddozen when it drops Thursday as well to check out @gitionline for when we finally get dressed up to see humans again! 👍👏 #alldressedupandnowheretogo #podcast #trendyclothes
April 6th, 2018. Two years ago today I started this unbelievable journey with @wwe ! I continued to be so impressed by all the passion, drive, & determination the entire company has; from talent, production, & crew! I am grateful for all of it! The excitement & thrill, the exhaustion & challenges, the teamwork & camaraderie! And especially the best fans in the world, the #wweuniverse !! Thank you!!! #firstdayonthejob #wwe
Ohhhh buddy! A dozen years of friendship, a dozen projects we have worked together, a dozen minutes ain’t enough time but it was a damn good time! Check it out! @derekddozen thanks @derekdeangelis #jerseypride! Link in Bio! . . #DerekD #TheDerekDDozen #derekddozen #podcast #actor #comedian #host #tdd #12minutepodcast #shortform #derekdeangelis #podcasthost #comedypodcast #funnypodcast #ddd #sarahschreiber #hostess #wweannouncer #wwe #sarahs #davidletterman #thelateshowwithdavidletterman #letterman
