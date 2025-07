Ο Όζι Όσμπορν έκανε την τελευταία του ανάρτηση στο Instagram μόλις μία μέρα πριν φύγει από τη ζωή

#OzzyOsbourne At the "Back to the Beginning" concert held on July 5, 2025, which marked Osbourne's final stage appearance, this song was the only one on Osbourne's set of 5 songs that did not belong to his debut album "Blizzard of Ozz". Mama, I'm Coming Home" is a power ballad by English heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne from Osbourne's sixth studio album No More Tears, which first released on 17 November 1991. The song features Osbourne on vocals, Zakk Wylde on guitar, Bob Daisley on bass, and Randy Castillo on drums. Lyrics were written by Lemmy, and the song was produced by Tom Fletcher. Two music videos were also produced to accompany the song's release.