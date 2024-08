Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες 2024: Συναγερμός για ύποπτο αντικείμενο κοντά στο Stade de France

🚨 Bomb alert at the Olympics in Paris! The Stade de France area has been sealed off. Safety measures are in full effect as the first events begin. More updates to follow. #Olympics2024 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/75oBkq6nYu

The area around the Stade de France stadium in Paris, is currently cordoned off.



The Saint-Denis-Porte de Paris railway station is closed.



Reason: A suspicious item was detected, the police are waiting for the bomb squad to arrive. pic.twitter.com/eza4QzsbJ4