ΗΠΑ: Πυροβόλησαν τρεις Παλαιστίνιους φοιτητές κοντά στο πανεπιστήμιο του Βερμόντ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
ΗΠΑ Βερμόντ Φοιτητές Παλαιστίνιοι Επίθεση Παλαιστίνη Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Ισραήλ

Μιλούσαν μεταξύ τους αραβικά και φορούσαν την παραδοσιακή παλαιστινιακή μαντίλα, σύμφωνα με το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών της Παλαιστινιακής Αρχής

Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι φοιτητές που σπουδάζουν σε αμερικανικά κολέγια πυροβολήθηκαν τη νύχτα του Σαββάτου στο Μπέρλινγκτον του Βερμόντ και νοσηλεύονται, σύμφωνα με το παλιό σχολείο τους στη Δυτική Όχθη.

Το Σχολείο Φίλων της Ραμάλα ανέφερε μέσω του Facebook σήμερα ότι τρεις απόφοιτοί του πυροβολήθηκαν κοντά στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Βερμόντ. Πρόκειται για τους Χισάμ Αουαρτάνι, φοιτητή στο Πανεπιστήμιο Μπράουν του Ρόουν Άιλαντ, τον Κινάν Άμπντελ Χαμίντ, που φοιτά στο Κολέγιο Χάβερφορντ της Πενσιλβάνιας και τον Ταχσίν Άχμεντ, φοιτητή στο Κολέγιο Τρίνιτι του Κονέκτικατ.



Το σχολείο ανέφερε ότι όλοι τους τραυματίστηκαν. «Στέλνουμε τις σκέψεις και τις ευχές μας στους ίδιους και τις οικογένειές τους για πλήρη ανάρρωση, λαμβάνοντας υπόψη της σοβαρότητα των τραυμάτων τους, αφού ο Χισάμ πυροβολήθηκε στην πλάτη, ο Ταχσίν στο στήθος και ο Κινάν έχει τραυματιστεί ελαφρά» γράφει το σχολείο στην ανάρτησή του.

Η αστυνομία του Μπέρλινγκτον ανακοίνωσε αργά το βράδυ του Σαββάτου ότι αστυνομικοί ανταποκρίθηκαν σε ένα τηλεφώνημα για πυροβολισμούς και όταν πήγαν στο σημείο βρήκαν δύο τραυματίες κοντά στο πανεπιστήμιο και έναν τρίτο σε μικρή απόσταση από τους άλλους. Οι αρχές δεν αποκάλυψαν τις ταυτότητες των θυμάτων, διευκρινίζοντας μόνο ότι όλοι τους μεταφέρθηκαν στο Ιατρικό Κέντρο του Πανεπιστημίου του Βερμόντ.

Ο δράστης παραμένει άγνωστος.



Το επεισόδιο αυτό συμβαίνει σε μια περίοδο που οι ΗΠΑ βιώνουν αύξηση των ισλαμοφοβικών και αντισημιτικών ενεργειών, όπως των βίαιων επιθέσεων και της παρενόχλησης μέσω του διαδικτύου, μετά την έναρξη του πολέμου μεταξύ Ισραήλ και Χαμάς, στις 7 Οκτωβρίου.

Οι φοιτητές μιλούσαν μεταξύ τους αραβικά και φορούσαν την παραδοσιακή παλαιστινιακή μαντίλα, σύμφωνα με το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών της Παλαιστινιακής Αρχής, το οποίο κάλεσε τις αμερικανικές αρχές να φροντίσουν ώστε να λογοδοτήσουν οι υπεύθυνοι. Επίσης, η Αμερικανοαραβική Επιτροπή Κατά των Διακρίσεων ζήτησε από τις πολιτειακές και τις ομοσπονδιακές υπηρεσίες επιβολή του νόμου να ερευνήσουν τους πυροβολισμούς ως έγκλημα μίσους.

Πηγή ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

