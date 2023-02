Τουρκική πρεσβεία στην Αθήνα: Ευχαριστούμε τους Έλληνες που συνεχίζουν να βοηθούν τα θύματα του σεισμού

A friend in need is a friend indeed. 🇬🇷 people keep extending a helping hand to 🇹🇷 earthquake victims. 46 trucks carrying 118 tons of humanitarian aid collected through municipalities and coordinated by 🇬🇷 MFA have left Athens today. 🙏Thank you 🇬🇷 people @katsaniotis @gpatoulis pic.twitter.com/OSKMmKehoz