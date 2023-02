Βιετνάμ: Ανακαλύφθηκαν 2.000 νεκρές γάτες που προορίζονταν για... φάρμακα

Sai Gon #Vietnam, February 16th, 2023#Dogs & #Cats sold in cages in public places. They are often stolen from their owners, they are sold carefree on the street, even without food and water. The end of theie lives can be a slaughterhouse.



Link Facebook https://t.co/hZH8Ff8QaX pic.twitter.com/PJ17bwvPt1