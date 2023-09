ΠΟΥ: Η Ελλάδα διευρύνει το πλαίσιο χορήγησης της ναλοξόνης σώζοντας ζωές

Overall overdose deaths in the @WHO_Europe Region among 50–64-year-olds increased by 69 % between 2012-2021.



We must

✔️fight #stigma

✔️adopt measures to reduce overdose deaths

✔️increase community outreach&support

✔️ensure access to appropriate medicines#OverdoseAwarenessDay https://t.co/kecsfwn8qm