Μπάρτι: Δεν το πιστεύει ο κόσμος του τένις, «δεν έχουμε λόγια»

Το δικό τους «αντίο» έσπευσαν να απευθύνουν στην Άσλεϊ Μπάρτι, αθλητές και αθλήτριες του τένις

«Βροχή» έχουν πέσει εύλογα οι αποχαιρετισμοί από αθλητές κι αθλήτριες του τένις στην Άσλεϊ Μπάρτι, η οποία αποφάσισε να αποχωρήσει από την ενεργό δράση στα 25 της χρόνια, μόλις δύο μήνες μετά την κατάκτηση του Australian Open.

Ενας από πρώτους που έσπευσαν να ευχαριστήσουν Αυστραλή τενίστρια για την προσφορά της στον χώρο του τένις, ήταν ο Άντι Μάρεϊ, ο οποίος είναι και μεγάλος θαυμαστής του γυναικείου τένις.





