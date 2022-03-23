Μπάρτι: Δεν το πιστεύει ο κόσμος του τένις, «δεν έχουμε λόγια»
Το δικό τους «αντίο» έσπευσαν να απευθύνουν στην Άσλεϊ Μπάρτι, αθλητές και αθλήτριες του τένις
Ενας από πρώτους που έσπευσαν να ευχαριστήσουν Αυστραλή τενίστρια για την προσφορά της στον χώρο του τένις, ήταν ο Άντι Μάρεϊ, ο οποίος είναι και μεγάλος θαυμαστής του γυναικείου τένις.
Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022
Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022
I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty
Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022
Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022
Respect it @ashbarty 🙏🏼👏🏼— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) March 23, 2022
An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022
Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX
An incredible role model for so many not only in our sport, and she’s always gone about her career in her own special way. Well done, Ash. A true Aussie legend 👏 https://t.co/pnmaUjTPBe— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) March 23, 2022
