Σελίν Ντιόν: Σόκαρε το βίντεο που τη δείχνει να υποφέρει από πόνους - Δεν ήμασταν έτοιμοι για αυτό, λένε
Η 56χρονη άφησε τηλεοπτικό συνεργείο να την καταγράψει ενώ πάθαινε κρίση, λόγω επιπτώσεων της σπάνιας νευρολογικής διαταραχής που έχει
Σε νέο απόσπασμα του ντοκιμαντέρ «I Am: Celine Dion» προβλήθηκε βίντεο με τη μεγάλη σταρ να κλαίει από τον πόνο και μη μπορώντας να ελέγξει το σώμα της, να υπομένει μια βασανιστική δεκάλεπτη κρίση.
Δείτε το βίντεο που δημοσίευσε η Daily Mail
Η τραγουδίστρια φαίνεται να καταρρέει, την ώρα που οι αρμόδιοι επαγγελματίες προσπαθούν απεγνωσμένα να ανακουφίσουν τους επώδυνους μυϊκούς σπασμούς της. Την ίδια ώρα, με την άδειά της, ένα τηλεοπτικό συνεργείο κινηματογραφεί το παραπάνω.
Όπως δείχνει το βίντεο, της χορηγείται ένα φαρμακευτικό ρινικό σπρέι, το οποίο χρησιμοποιείται συνήθως για την αντιμετώπιση των επιπτώσεων των πολλαπλών σπασμών σε πάσχοντες από τη συγκεκριμένη νευρολογική διαταραχή.
Τα σχόλια των τηλεθεατών
Το συγκλονιστικό κλιπ διέρρευσε παγκοσμίως στα μέσα ενημέρωσης και τα social media με τον κόσμο να σοκάρεται από όσα είδε και να «πλημμυρίζει» με αγάπη και μηνύματα συμπαράστασης, την 56χρονη. «Δεν ήμουν έτοιμος για τα τελευταία 20 λεπτά αυτού του ντοκιμαντέρ» έγραψε ένας θεατής. «Μια από τις τελευταίες σκηνές με σκότωσε» τόνισε κάποιος άλλος. «Ωμό αλλά πρέπει να το δείτε» έγραψε τέλος, ένας άλλος στο Twitter.
Όσο για τα μηνύματα αγάπης και συμπαράστασης στη Σελί Ντιόν, ο κόσμος σχολιάζει: «Είσαι μια γενναία, καταπληκτική και δυνατή γυναίκα! Σε ευχαριστούμε που το μοιράστηκες μαζί μας», «θέλει πολύ θάρρος να δείξεις τι περνάς» και «Έκλαψα στην αρχή της ταινίας, έκλαψα καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια της και ράγισε η καρδιά μου κοντά στο τέλος. Δεν μπορώ να το φανταστώ. Το κουράγιο της είναι τεράστιο».
Δείτε περισσότερα
I was not ready for the last 20 mins of this documentary. Then they hit me with the note about Bear right at the end….. 😭😭😭 Celine belongs on stage and I hope she is well enough to do so one day.— Merp Derp (@Muffinzzztop) June 26, 2024
One of the final scenes killed me…. Even though the entire doc was BRILLIANT, showcased her pure talent, her heart and her family… watching her in pain💔Made me realise, life is precious, no matter how much money or fame you have. Take care of yourself first💖 #celinedion pic.twitter.com/NxkHWTeW7Q— SPAGHETTII🍝 (@warvol) June 26, 2024
Watched the @celinedion documentary on @PrimeVideoCA today with Dan and all I can say is wow. I am in complete shock by how strong, dedicated she is to getting back to her former self. If you haven’t watched it, I HIGHLY recommend it.— • Steph • (@sunsetanchor) June 25, 2024
I really hope she gets better.
#IamCelineDion - such an honest and raw documentary! A must watch! .@celinedion thank you for sharing your experiences with #SPS and wishing you a speedy recovery! #StiffPersonSyndrome #CelineDion #Celine— Gaggan Sabherwal (@GagganSabh07) June 26, 2024
I watched I AM Celine Dion tonight. I was in tears close to the movie's start, cried throughout, and was heartbroken near the end. I cannot imagine. Her courage is extraordinary. #CelineDion— Kathy 🇨🇦🏳️🌈🌊😷🌻🍁 (@scarletkate) June 26, 2024
It's heartbreaking to watch Celine Dion going through it and sharing a footage of what is affecting her health but has the courage to share it with her fans and ready to be back to strength and to stage ,sing and dance whether Plan B and C. I wish Celine Dion back to strength a…— Prerana Borah (@PreranaBorah) June 26, 2024
This is heartbreaking that even when you have the best resources you can still struggle, rare illnesses need more awareness. Avril Lavigne almost died of Lyme disease, Shania Twain had vocal damage from Lyme, and Justin Bieber had Lyme. I pray for her and advancements for rare…— a nap plz (@808nobody) June 26, 2024
I Am Celine Dion Documentary Wow 💔🥺#IAmCelineDion— 🎤🎶❤Vicky Sheridan❤🎶🎤 (@DionVicky) June 26, 2024
You are one Brave, Amazing and Strong woman!
Such an inspirational woman who gives Me and others so much courage and strength to keep on fighting 💪
We Love you!
You got this Girl ♥️#celinedion
Céline Dion pic.twitter.com/OcPa2HkzJx
I Am Celine Dion Documentary Wow 💔🥺#IAmCelineDion— 🎤🎶❤Vicky Sheridan❤🎶🎤 (@DionVicky) June 26, 2024
You are one Brave, Amazing and Strong woman!
Such an inspirational woman who gives Me and others so much courage and strength to keep on fighting 💪
We Love you!
You got this Girl ♥️#celinedion
Céline Dion pic.twitter.com/OcPa2HkzJx
Φωτογραφία άρθρου: Amazon Prime
Ειδήσεις σήμερα:
Αμύνεται ο Κασσελάκης στην κατακραυγή για «Αυγή»: Όσοι θέλουν μαύρο χρήμα, να εκλέξουν άλλο πρόεδρο
«Ιστορική μέρα»: Ο Τζούλιαν Ασάνζ επιστρέφει σπίτι του μετά από 14 χρόνια νομικών μαχών
«Αυγή»: Το χρονικό ενός προαναγγελθέντος θανάτου
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr