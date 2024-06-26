Σελίν Ντιόν: Σόκαρε το βίντεο που τη δείχνει να υποφέρει από πόνους - Δεν ήμασταν έτοιμοι για αυτό, λένε
Η 56χρονη άφησε τηλεοπτικό συνεργείο να την καταγράψει ενώ πάθαινε κρίση, λόγω επιπτώσεων της σπάνιας νευρολογικής διαταραχής που έχει

Η Σελίν Ντιόν άνοιξε την πόρτα της στο τηλεοπτικό συνεργείο του Amazon Prime για να καταγράψει την επώδυνη εμπειρία της από τη μάχη της με το Σύνδρομο του Δυσκίνητου Ανθρώπου.

Σε νέο απόσπασμα του ντοκιμαντέρ «I Am: Celine Dion» προβλήθηκε βίντεο με τη μεγάλη σταρ να κλαίει από τον πόνο και μη μπορώντας να ελέγξει το σώμα της, να υπομένει μια βασανιστική δεκάλεπτη κρίση.

Δείτε το βίντεο που δημοσίευσε η Daily Mail


Η τραγουδίστρια φαίνεται να καταρρέει, την ώρα που οι αρμόδιοι επαγγελματίες προσπαθούν απεγνωσμένα να ανακουφίσουν τους επώδυνους μυϊκούς σπασμούς της. Την ίδια ώρα, με την άδειά της, ένα τηλεοπτικό συνεργείο κινηματογραφεί το παραπάνω.

Όπως δείχνει το βίντεο, της χορηγείται ένα φαρμακευτικό ρινικό σπρέι, το οποίο χρησιμοποιείται συνήθως για την αντιμετώπιση των επιπτώσεων των πολλαπλών σπασμών σε πάσχοντες από τη συγκεκριμένη νευρολογική διαταραχή.

Τα σχόλια των τηλεθεατών
Το συγκλονιστικό κλιπ διέρρευσε παγκοσμίως στα μέσα ενημέρωσης και τα social media με τον κόσμο να σοκάρεται από όσα είδε και να «πλημμυρίζει» με αγάπη και μηνύματα συμπαράστασης, την 56χρονη. «Δεν ήμουν έτοιμος για τα τελευταία 20 λεπτά αυτού του ντοκιμαντέρ» έγραψε ένας θεατής. «Μια από τις τελευταίες σκηνές με σκότωσε» τόνισε κάποιος άλλος. «Ωμό αλλά πρέπει να το δείτε» έγραψε τέλος, ένας άλλος στο Twitter.

Όσο για τα μηνύματα αγάπης και συμπαράστασης στη Σελί Ντιόν, ο κόσμος σχολιάζει: «Είσαι μια γενναία, καταπληκτική και δυνατή γυναίκα! Σε ευχαριστούμε που το μοιράστηκες μαζί μας», «θέλει πολύ θάρρος να δείξεις τι περνάς» και «Έκλαψα στην αρχή της ταινίας, έκλαψα καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια της και ράγισε η καρδιά μου κοντά στο τέλος. Δεν μπορώ να το φανταστώ. Το κουράγιο της είναι τεράστιο».

Φωτογραφία άρθρου: Amazon Prime



