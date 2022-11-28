Dua Lipa: Η Βρετανίδα ποπ σταρ έλαβε την αλβανική υπηκοότητα - Δείτε φωτογραφίες
«Θα είμαι κι’ εγώ Αλβανίδα με χαρτιά», είπε η 27χρονη τραγουδίστρια πριν δώσει τον όρκο της υπηκοότητας στο δημαρχείο των Τιράνων

Ο πρόεδρος της Αλβανίας Μπαϊράμ Μπεγκάι χορήγησε χθες Κυριακή την αλβανική υπηκοότητα στην αλβανικής καταγωγής βρετανίδα ποπ σταρ Dua Lipa για τον ρόλο της στη διάδοση της φήμης των Αλβανών διεθνώς μέσω της μουσικής της.

Ο Μπαϊράμ Μπεγκάι είπε ότι η Λίπα έλαβε την υπηκοότητα ενόψει της 110ης επετείου της ανεξαρτησίας της Αλβανίας από την Οθωμανική Αυτοκρατορία, προσθέτοντας ότι θεωρούσε τιμή του να το πράξει επειδή η καλλιτέχνιδα έκανε διάσημους τους Αλβανούς σ’ όλο τον κόσμο.



«Θα είμαι κι’ εγώ Αλβανίδα με χαρτιά», είπε η Λίπα πριν δώσει τον όρκο της υπηκοότητας στο δημαρχείο των Τιράνων, όπως μεταδίδει το Associated Press.



Η Λίπα γεννήθηκε στο Λονδίνο το 1995 από αλβανούς γονείς, τους Ντουγκατζίν και Ανίσα Λίπα, μετανάστες από το Κοσσυφοπέδιο.

Ξεκίνησε να τραγουδά σε ηλικία πέντε ετών και επηρεάστηκε μουσικά από τον πατέρα της, πρώην τραγουδιστή και κιθαρίστα ροκ συγκροτήματος. Αρχισε ν’ ανεβάζει τα τραγούδια της στο YouTube όταν ήταν 14 ετών.

Το πρώτο της άλμπουμ με τον τίτλο Dua Lipa κυκλοφόρησε το 2017. Το 2019 κέρδισε το βραβείο Grammy για τον καλύτερο νέο καλλιτέχνη.

Με τον πατέρα της ίδρυσε το 2016 το ίδρυμα Sunny Hill για να συγκεντρώσει κεφάλαια από τις ετήσιες συναυλίες οι οποίες πραγματοποιούνται στην πατρίδα της, το Κοσσυφοπέδιο, προκειμένου να βοηθήσει άτομα που αντιμετωπίζουν οικονομικές δυσκολίες.

«Είναι μια απερίγραπτα μεγάλη χαρά μια τέτοια αποδοχή, αγάπη και τα πάντα», είπε η Λίπα, η οποία έβγαλε μια φωτογραφία διαβατηρίου, έδωσε δακτυλικά αποτυπώματα και υπέγραψε μια αίτηση για ταυτότητα και διαβατήριο.

Η Λίπα θα ολοκληρώσει την ετήσια περιοδεία συναυλιών της στην κεντρική πλατεία Σκεντέρμπεη των Τιράνων τη Δευτέρα για να τιμήσει την Ημέρα της Ανεξαρτησίας.


