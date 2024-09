ΗΠΑ: Το Λος Άντζελες συνεχίζει να απειλείται από τις πυρκαγιές, παρά την πτώση των θερμοκρασιών

Wildfires continue to spread in Southern California. On the evening of September 9th, local time, #LineFire has spread to an area of 23,714 acres. The #BridgeFire has burned 3,000 acres and is still out of control, threatening areas such as the Los Angeles National Forest. In… https://t.co/W3Rj9dh5uQ pic.twitter.com/sxXrhYsPHd