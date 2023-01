The #EUAA's recent analysis on #Afghanistan concludes that #women & #girls are, in general, at risk of persecution under #Taliban, making them eligible for #refugee status in 🇪🇺 #Europe.



Read the EUAA's Country Guidance on 🇦🇫 📄 https://t.co/LNKJXJ3gCR to learn more. pic.twitter.com/jGHYch2QCn