Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ: Μια ανάσα από τον Ντιν Χέντερσον

UPDATE: Dean Henderson's move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest at advanced stage. In past hour, Sky Sports News told United want straight loan - no option. Forest pushing for option. Henderson still expected to be Forest player next season.

Excl: Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m].



Negotiations ongoing - Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it's now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on.