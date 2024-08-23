Emily in Paris: Δίχασε η 4η σεζόν - Την αποκάλεσαν μέχρι και σκουπίδι οι επικριτές της
Κάνει αυτό που ξέρει να κάνει, τονίζουν από την άλλη
Το Twitter - X «γέμισε» με σχόλια από κόσμο που παρακολούθησε τα νέα επεισόδια και κατακεραύνωσε τη σειρά. Οι περισσότεροι επισήμαναν ότι η πλοκή του νέου κύκλου, στην οποία η ηρωίδα της Λίλι Κόλινς εμπλέκεται ξανά στο ερωτικό τρίγωνο με τους Γκαμπριέλ και Άλφι, είναι «απογοητευτική» και δεν είναι επίσης λίγοι, όσοι είδαν τα πρώτα επεισόδια και το σταμάτησαν. «Ήταν το απόλυτο χάος, μακάρι να είχα σταματήσει στη 2η σεζόν» έγραψε κάποιος.
Ένας άλλος, επισήμανε με πιο επιθετικό ύφος: «Όποιος προέβλεψε ότι η νέα σεζόν του "Emily In Paris" θα ήταν σκουπίδι, είχε δίκιο. Είναι τόσο χάλια. Τόσο πολύ άσχημα. Τι συμβαίνει με αυτή την πλοκή;» και δεν ήταν ο μόνος που αποκάλεσε την 4η σεζόν «σκουπίδι».
Δείτε μερικά από τα σχόλια
Whoever predicted that the new season of ‘Emily In Paris’ was going to be trash was right. It’s so bad. So so bad. What is even going on with this plot?!— Catherine 💫 (@catbetty012) August 20, 2024
Sameee !!— Emily Cooper 💅 (@HaeMehMarjavaan) August 22, 2024
It's kinda like Emily in Paris to me
There is no logic nothing but still entertaining
Btw many saying Bae is similar to American sitcom 2 broke girls
Will probably watch that too lol 😭😭
This is the kinda trash I would still watch evn if there is no logic it's fun
Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 was absolutely a mess & a let down between the horrible ending of season 3 & whatever that part 1 was; I wished I had stopped at season 2. I literally skipped all scenes of Emily and Gabriel together and that boring Camille storyline #EmilyinParis pic.twitter.com/8PWHjN9Z4D— leandre koffi (@leandek15) August 18, 2024
The new Emily in Paris season is so fckn cringe, and not that the other seasons weren’t but they were somewhat bearable. 5 mins into episode 1…. turned that shit off quick.— Amra Olević Reyes (@amrezy) August 18, 2024
Netflix suggested me Emily in Paris bc S4 dropped and I finally relented and started watching..And this is so bad..Not even in a this is so bad it is good kinda way, just so, so, so bad. How did it get to s4 and does it get better?— Nela (@ObsessionHopper) August 18, 2024
Nothing worse than being so excited for a series and it’s sooo disappointing 😑 part two better up its game #EmilyInParis— Chlo Tennant (@chloetennant8) August 21, 2024
Ngl I don't even know why I keep watching Emily in Paris anymore like it's literally giving nothing after S2.— Bahar (@spring_bahara) August 18, 2024
we're just wathing boring love triangle and some marketing stories and that's it?
Emily's outfits are still on point tho.#EmilyInParis
Why is no one talking about Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 and how underwhelming it is. Seems like the show has lost the plot.— Yatin Gupta (@iYatinGupta) August 17, 2024
How did emily in paris get a 4th season 🫠The storyline is immature and the acting is school project level 😖— . (@hswxxiv) August 20, 2024
I watched part one of Emily in Paris last night and was mildly disappointed. The humor kind of missed and I think there are too many characters at this point where a lot of complete plot drop offs are more apparent.— Mary Elizabeth (@missmaryeliza) August 16, 2024
Really disappointed in #EmilyInParis storyline in the beginning of Season 4. It's stale, uninteresting, and a rehash. What was the point? Were the writers on auto-pilot? #Disappointing— MidwestGal (@MidwestGal1127) August 19, 2024
Από την άλλη, δεν έλειψαν και όσοι υπερασπίστηκαν το γεγονός ότι η σειρά δεν παρέκλινε από το αρχικό της κόνσεπτ. Σε αυτό το μήκος κύματος είναι και οι κριτικές που παρουσίασαν ορισμένα από τα διεθνή πρακτορεία, όπως το Variety. Δεν αποθέωσαν, αλλά ούτε κατακεραύνωσαν τη σειρά. Στάθηκαν περισσότερο στο επιχείρημα, ότι το Emily in Paris έμεινε σταθερό στον σκοπό του και συνέχισε να παρουσιάζει αυτό που ήθελε εξ' αρχής, χωρίς να δίνει κάτι περισσότερο αλλά ούτε και να στερεί εξίσου τίποτα από όσα περιμένει να δει ο τηλεθεατής.
Ωστόσο, δημοσιεύματα όπως εκείνα του Guardian δεν δίστασαν να αποκαλέσουν την 4η σεζόν: «τηλεοπτική μαύρη τρύπα που στερείται πλοκής και ίντριγκας. Απολύτως τίποτα δεν συμβαίνει, εκτός από την περίεργη κουβέντα για την τιμή της κρέμας προσώπου».
Emily in Paris season four review – as exciting as watching paint dry … if you really hate paint https://t.co/GSzuoYg2fB— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) August 15, 2024
