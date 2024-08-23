Emily in Paris: Δίχασε η 4η σεζόν - Την αποκάλεσαν μέχρι και σκουπίδι οι επικριτές της
Emily in Paris: Δίχασε η 4η σεζόν - Την αποκάλεσαν μέχρι και σκουπίδι οι επικριτές της

Κάνει αυτό που ξέρει να κάνει, τονίζουν από την άλλη 

emilyinparis903
Η τέταρτη σεζόν του Emily in Paris που κυκλοφόρησε στο Netflix πριν από λίγες μέρες, δεν ανταποκρίθηκε στις προσδοκίες της πλειοψηφίας του κοινού.

Το Twitter - X «γέμισε» με σχόλια από κόσμο που παρακολούθησε τα νέα επεισόδια και κατακεραύνωσε τη σειρά. Οι περισσότεροι επισήμαναν ότι η πλοκή του νέου κύκλου, στην οποία η ηρωίδα της Λίλι Κόλινς εμπλέκεται ξανά στο ερωτικό τρίγωνο με τους Γκαμπριέλ και Άλφι, είναι «απογοητευτική» και δεν είναι επίσης λίγοι, όσοι είδαν τα πρώτα επεισόδια και το σταμάτησαν. «Ήταν το απόλυτο χάος, μακάρι να είχα σταματήσει στη 2η σεζόν» έγραψε κάποιος.

Ένας άλλος, επισήμανε με πιο επιθετικό ύφος: «Όποιος προέβλεψε ότι η νέα σεζόν του "Emily In Paris" θα ήταν σκουπίδι, είχε δίκιο. Είναι τόσο χάλια. Τόσο πολύ άσχημα. Τι συμβαίνει με αυτή την πλοκή;» και δεν ήταν ο μόνος που αποκάλεσε την 4η σεζόν «σκουπίδι».


Δείτε μερικά από τα σχόλια
Κλείσιμο









Από την άλλη, δεν έλειψαν και όσοι υπερασπίστηκαν το γεγονός ότι η σειρά δεν παρέκλινε από το αρχικό της κόνσεπτ. Σε αυτό το μήκος κύματος είναι και οι κριτικές που παρουσίασαν ορισμένα από τα διεθνή πρακτορεία, όπως το Variety. Δεν αποθέωσαν, αλλά ούτε κατακεραύνωσαν τη σειρά. Στάθηκαν περισσότερο στο επιχείρημα, ότι το Emily in Paris έμεινε σταθερό στον σκοπό του και συνέχισε να παρουσιάζει αυτό που ήθελε εξ' αρχής, χωρίς να δίνει κάτι περισσότερο αλλά ούτε και να στερεί εξίσου τίποτα από όσα περιμένει να δει ο τηλεθεατής.
emily_in_paris_season_4

Ωστόσο, δημοσιεύματα όπως εκείνα του Guardian δεν δίστασαν να αποκαλέσουν την 4η σεζόν: «τηλεοπτική μαύρη τρύπα που στερείται πλοκής και ίντριγκας. Απολύτως τίποτα δεν συμβαίνει, εκτός από την περίεργη κουβέντα για την τιμή της κρέμας προσώπου».


