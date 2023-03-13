Όσκαρ 2023: Ξεκίνησε η 95η τελετή απονομής - Συνεχής ενημέρωση
Όπως κάθε χρόνο, έτσι και φέτος, αναμένονται αρκετές εκπλήξεις και ανατροπές
Η τελετή απονομής θα τιμήσει για ακόμη μία χρονιά τα εξαιρετικά επιτεύγματα στον κινηματογραφικό κλάδο που έγιναν κατά τη διάρκεια του ημερολογιακού έτους 2022. Ο κωμικός και παρουσιαστής Τζίμι Κίμελ παρουσιάζει την τελετή για τρίτη φορά.
Η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once» των Νταν Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σάινερτ συγκεντρώνει 11 υποψηφιότητες, τις περισσότερες στην απονομή, ωστόσο όπως κάθε χρόνο, αναμένονται διάφορες ανατροπές και εκπλήξεις.
Η Μισέλ Γιο θεωρείται φαβορί από πολλά ξένα μέσα ενημέρωσης για το βραβείο Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου, η Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ όμως δεν είναι εύκολη αντίπαλος. Στο Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου, ο Μπρέινταν Φρέιζερ έχει λάβει διθυραμβικές κριτικές για την ερμηνεία του στην ταινία «The Whale», φαβορί όμως θεωρείται και ο Όστιν Μπάτλερ που υποδύθηκε τον Έλβις Πρίσλεϊ στη βιογραφική ταινία «Elvis».
Το πολεμικό δράμα «All Quiet on the Western Front», που αφηγείται τη συγκλονιστική ιστορία ενός νεαρού Γερμανού στρατιώτη στο Δυτικό Μέτωπο του Α' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, κατεβαίνει στην «κούρσα», διεκδικώντας 9 βραβεία.
Η 95η τελετή των Όσκαρ ξεκίνησε με τον μονόλογο του Τζίμι Κίμελ, ο οποίος δεν μπόρεσε να μη σχολιάσει όσα συνέβησαν πέρυσι, με το χαστούκι του Γουίλ Σμιθ στον Κρις Ροκ. Ο Σμιθ μετά το βίαιο περιστατικό έλαβε το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου και ο παρουσιαστής της φετινής απονομής, έριξε το «καρφί» του.
«Αν κάποιος εδώ μέσα διαπράξει μια πράξη βίας σε οποιοδήποτε σημείο της παράστασης, θα του απονεμηθεί το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου και θα του επιτραπεί να εκφωνήσει λόγο διάρκειας 19 λεπτών» σχολίασε ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.
"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech." jokes host Jimmy Kimmel at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/qofvMJ8ZD9— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023
Ακολουθεί η λίστα με τις κατηγορίες βραβείων, η οποία θα ενημερώνεται σε κάθε αποτέλεσμα.
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
Nικητής: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sea Beast
Turning Red
Το φιλμ «Πινόκιο του Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο», η σκοτεινή εκδοχή του πασίγνωστου παιδικού βιβλίου που εκτυλίσσεται στην Ιταλία τα χρόνια του 1930, έλαβε Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων.
«Τα κινούμενα σχέδια είναι ο κινηματογράφος και τα κινούμενα σχέδια, ή το animation στην ορολογία της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών, είναι έτοιμο να περάσει στο επόμενο στάδιο. Είμαστε όλοι έτοιμοι. Βοηθήστε μας κι εσείς παρακαλώ», είπε ο Μεξικανός σκηνοθέτης παραλαμβάνοντας το αγαλματίδιο.
“Animation is cinema.”— ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023
Guillermo del Toro accepts the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film for @pinocchiomovie.https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/Bhlq54Zq1c
Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans,
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
«Η μητέρα μου είναι 84 ετών. Βλέπει την τελετή στο σπίτι. Μαμά, κέρδισα Όσκαρ!», είπε δακρυσμένος ο ηθοποιός που έκανε ντεμπούτο στα 12 του, στην ταινία «Ο Ιντιάνα Τζόουνς και ο ναός του χαμένου θησαυρού» (1984).
"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023
Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Η ηθοποιός Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις κέρδισε το πρώτο Όσκαρ της καριέρας της. Φανερά συγκινημένη, είπε πως οι γονείς της, Τόνι Κέρτις και Τζάνετ Λι, είχαν προταθεί για Όσκαρ χωρίς να κερδίσουν. «Κέρδισα Όσκαρ!» είπε και τους έστειλε ένα φιλί στον ουρανό.
“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar.”— ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TsfrmiEWI5
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
Νικητής: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
Nικητής: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ
Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Empire of Light
Elvis
Tár
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Avatar: The way of water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
All quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
All quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The quiet girl (Ireland)
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun Maverick
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗΣ / ΣΚΗΝΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: the Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ
Babylon
Elvis
Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ / ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everwhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ
Applause – Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverφι
Naatu Naatu – RRR
This is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believes it
