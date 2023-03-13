Όσκαρ 2023: Ξεκίνησε η 95η τελετή απονομής - Συνεχής ενημέρωση

Η

ξεκίνησε με τον μονόλογο του Τζίμι Κίμελ, ο οποίος δεν μπόρεσε να μη σχολιάσει όσα συνέβησαν πέρυσι, με το χαστούκι του Γουίλ Σμιθ στον Κρις Ροκ. Ο Σμιθ μετά το βίαιο περιστατικό έλαβε το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου και ο παρουσιαστής της φετινής απονομής, έριξε το «καρφί» του.

σχολίασε ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.

"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech." jokes host Jimmy Kimmel at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/qofvMJ8ZD9 — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sea Beast

Turning Red



Το φιλμ «Πινόκιο του Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο», η σκοτεινή εκδοχή του πασίγνωστου παιδικού βιβλίου που εκτυλίσσεται στην Ιταλία τα χρόνια του 1930, έλαβε Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων.



«Τα κινούμενα σχέδια είναι ο κινηματογράφος και τα κινούμενα σχέδια, ή το animation στην ορολογία της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών, είναι έτοιμο να περάσει στο επόμενο στάδιο. Είμαστε όλοι έτοιμοι. Βοηθήστε μας κι εσείς παρακαλώ», είπε ο Μεξικανός σκηνοθέτης παραλαμβάνοντας το αγαλματίδιο.



“Animation is cinema.”



Guillermo del Toro accepts the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film for @pinocchiomovie.https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/Bhlq54Zq1c — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

Κλείσιμο



Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans,

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin



«Η μητέρα μου είναι 84 ετών. Βλέπει την τελετή στο σπίτι. Μαμά, κέρδισα Όσκαρ!», είπε δακρυσμένος ο ηθοποιός που έκανε ντεμπούτο στα 12 του, στην ταινία «Ο Ιντιάνα Τζόουνς και ο ναός του χαμένου θησαυρού» (1984).



"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023



Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Η ηθοποιός Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις κέρδισε το πρώτο Όσκαρ της καριέρας της. Φανερά συγκινημένη, είπε πως οι γονείς της, Τόνι Κέρτις και Τζάνετ Λι, είχαν προταθεί για Όσκαρ χωρίς να κερδίσουν. «Κέρδισα Όσκαρ!» είπε και τους έστειλε ένα φιλί στον ουρανό.



“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar.”



Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TsfrmiEWI5 — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023





ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

Νικητής: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters



ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Nικητής: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase



ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Empire of Light

Elvis

Tár



