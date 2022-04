Squid Game: Αυτοί είναι οι χαρακτήρες που θα επιστρέψουν στη δεύτερη σεζόν

Andy Vermaut shares:‘Squid Game’ Creator Reveals Return Of Two Key Characters For Season 2 — Contenders TV: Squid Game creator, director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Park Hae-soo joined TV editor Peter White for Deadline’s annual… https://t.co/hd1FNjB13q Thankyou. pic.twitter.com/JDyMi16qM1