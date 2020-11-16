MENOY
Μπουρλά για τον ανταγωνιστή του: Είμαι ενθουσιασμένος με τα νέα για το εμβόλιο της Moderna

«Οι εταιρείες μας μοιράζονται τον κοινό στόχο, να νικήσουν αυτήν την τρομερή ασθένεια - Συγχαίρουμε τη Moderna και μοιραζόμαστε τη χαρά των ενθαρρυντικών αποτελεσμάτων τους», τόνισε ο Έλληνας CEO της Pfizer

Η μάχη ζωής που δίνει η ανθρωπότητα δεν χωρά ανταγωνισμούς. Ο CEO της Pfizer Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά, ο Θεσσαλονικιός που ηγείται της μεγάλης εταιρείας που πρόσφατα ανακοίνωσε τα εξαιρετικά υψηλά ποσοστά αποτελεσματικότητας του εμβολίου της κατά του νέου κορωνοϊού, υποδέχθηκε με ενθουσιασμό τα αντίστοιχα αποτελέσματα που ανακοίνωσε η Moderna, η ανταγωνίστρια εταιρεία, για το δικό της εμβόλιο.

Με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter, ο Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά δήλωσε ενθουσιασμένος και αναφέρθηκε στον «κοινό στόχο» για την καταπολέμηση του ιού.

«Είμαι ενθουσιασμένος που ακούω τα καλά νέα που βγαίνουν από τη @moderna_tx για το πρόγραμμα ανάπτυξης εμβολίων κατά της COVID-19. Οι εταιρείες μας μοιράζονται έναν κοινό στόχο - να νικήσουν αυτήν την τρομερή ασθένεια - και σήμερα συγχαίρουμε όλους στη Moderna και μοιραζόμαστε τη χαρά των ενθαρρυντικών αποτελεσμάτων τους».


ΣΧΟΛΙΑ (2)

Κάτι μύριζε απ την αρχή

Ήξερες ποτε πούλησες τις μετοχές σου, σήμερα πέφτει 4% τουλάχιστον η μετοχή της Pfizer...

Απάντηση
Αντρεας, Έλληνας κάτοικος Ιστανμπούλ

Μπράβο στον κύριο Μπουλά. Αποδεικνύει άλλη μια φορά ότι οι λαοί μας δεν έχουν να χωρίσουν τίποτα. Μαζί Ελληνοι και Τούρκοι θα πάμε μπροστά τη νότια και ανατολικη Ευρώπη.

Απάντηση
Βέβαια αφού ξεφορτώθηκε το 60% των μετοχών του την πρώτη μέρα!

Ας φάνε κι άλλοι!Στην υγεία των κορόιδων...

Απάντηση
