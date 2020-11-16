Μπουρλά για τον ανταγωνιστή του: Είμαι ενθουσιασμένος με τα νέα για το εμβόλιο της Moderna

Μπράβο στον κύριο Μπουλά. Αποδεικνύει άλλη μια φορά ότι οι λαοί μας δεν έχουν να χωρίσουν τίποτα. Μαζί Ελληνοι και Τούρκοι θα πάμε μπροστά τη νότια και ανατολικη Ευρώπη.
Ας φάνε κι άλλοι!Στην υγεία των κορόιδων...
I am thrilled to hear the good news coming out of @moderna_tx’s #COVID19 vaccine development program. Our companies share a common goal – defeating this dreaded disease – and today we congratulate everyone at Moderna and share in the joy of their encouraging results.— AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) November 16, 2020
Ήξερες ποτε πούλησες τις μετοχές σου, σήμερα πέφτει 4% τουλάχιστον η μετοχή της Pfizer...