Φοιτητικό σπίτι: Πόσο κοστίζει το ενοίκιο σε περιοχές της Αθήνας και της Θεσσαλονίκης

% of aged 25-29 Europeans adults live with their parents:



🇭🇷 Croatia - 79%

🇲🇪 Montenegro - 79%

🇮🇹 Italy - 70%

🇸🇰 Slovakia - 70%

🇷🇸 Serbia - 69%

🇬🇷 Greece - 69%

🇵🇱 Poland - 68%

🇵🇹 Portugal - 65%

🇪🇸 Spain - 64%

🇧🇬 Bulgaria - 60%

🇮🇪 Ireland - 56%

🇸🇮 Slovenia - 55%

🇷🇴 Romania - 53%…