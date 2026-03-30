Ρούμπιο: Το Στενό του Ορμούζ θα ανοίξει είτε με συγκατάθεση του Ιράν ή με μια διεθνή στρατιωτική συμμαχία

Πάσχα στην Αθηναϊκή Ριβιέρα: Μοναδικές εμπειρίες και ξεχωριστές οικογενειακές στιγμές στο One&Only Aesthesis
Αυτές τις γιορτές απολαμβάνουμε γαστρονομικές απολαύσεις, δημιουργικές δραστηριότητες για παιδιά και στιγμές ευεξίας δίπλα στη θάλασσα.
‼️ Rubio in an interview with ABC: We always prefer to settle things through diplomacy. But we also have to be prepared for the fact that effort might fail.— Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) March 30, 2026
pic.twitter.com/Ljwc24r2v9
🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio blasts ABC over Iran coverage:— Global Pulse (@globalpluse777) March 30, 2026
“Imagine Iran in two years with thousands more missiles and factories—that risk had to be addressed. President Trump is handling it. What you’re seeing now is Iran at its weakest point.”
Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/bScqZ8RIj5