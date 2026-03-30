Ρούμπιο: Το Στενό του Ορμούζ θα ανοίξει είτε με συγκατάθεση του Ιράν ή με μια διεθνή στρατιωτική συμμαχία
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Ιράν ΗΠΑ Μάρκο Ρούμπιο

Ρούμπιο: Το Στενό του Ορμούζ θα ανοίξει είτε με συγκατάθεση του Ιράν ή με μια διεθνή στρατιωτική συμμαχία

Προτιμούμε τη διπλωματία, οι άνθρωποι τώρα στο Ιράν μας μιλούν με τρόπο που οι προηγούμενοι ηγέτες δεν μας είχαν μιλήσει ποτέ, είπε ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ - «Το Ιράν δεν θα αποκτήσει ποτέ πυρηνικά όπλα, δεν είναι σαφές ποιος το κυβερνά τώρα»

Ρούμπιο: Το Στενό του Ορμούζ θα ανοίξει είτε με συγκατάθεση του Ιράν ή με μια διεθνή στρατιωτική συμμαχία
5 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες προτιμούν να επιλύσουν τις διαφορές τους με το Ιράν ειρηνικά, αλλά πρέπει να είναι προετοιμασμένες για την πιθανότητα να αποτύχουν αυτές οι προσπάθειες, δήλωσε τη Δευτέρα ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, Μάρκο Ρούμπιο.

«Είναι προφανές ότι υπάρχουν εκεί άνθρωποι που μας μιλούν με τρόπο που οι προηγούμενοι ηγέτες του Ιράν δεν μας είχαν μιλήσει στο παρελθόν. Προτιμούμε πάντα να επιλύουμε τα ζητήματα μέσω διαπραγματεύσεων και διπλωματίας, αλλά πρέπει επίσης να είμαστε προετοιμασμένοι για την πιθανότητα να αποτύχουν αυτές οι προσπάθειες. Έχουμε να κάνουμε με ένα καθεστώς 47 ετών, στο οποίο εξακολουθούν να συμμετέχουν πολλοί άνθρωποι που δεν είναι απαραίτητα οπαδοί της διπλωματίας και της ειρήνης. Αν υπάρχουν τώρα νέοι άνθρωποι στην εξουσία που έχουν μια πιο λογική οπτική για το μέλλον, αυτό θα ήταν καλή είδηση για εμάς, για εκείνους, για ολόκληρο τον κόσμο», δήλωσε ο Ρούμπιο στο ABC.



Αναφερόμενος στους στόχους των ΗΠΑ στο πεδίο, είπε: «Φανταστείτε το Ιράν σε δύο χρόνια, με χιλιάδες επιπλέον πυραύλους και εργοστάσια — αυτός ο κίνδυνος έπρεπε να αντιμετωπιστεί. Ο Πρόεδρος Τραμπ το χειρίζεται. Αυτό που βλέπετε τώρα είναι το Ιράν στο πιο αδύναμο σημείο του».



Για την κατάσταση στο Στενό του Ορμούζ, ο Αμερικανός διπλωμάτης τόνισε πως «οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες δεν θα επιτρέψουν στο Ιράν να χρεώνει τα πλοία που διέρχονται από εκεί».

«Το Ιράν δεν θα αποκτήσει ποτέ πυρηνικά όπλα, δεν είναι σαφές ποιος το κυβερνά τώρα»

Σε άλλες δηλώσεις που έκανε ο Ρούμπιο στο Al Jazeera, ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων πως «το ιρανικό καθεστώς δεν μπορεί ποτέ να αποκτήσει πυρηνικά όπλα και πρέπει να σταματήσει να χρηματοδοτεί την τρομοκρατία και να κατασκευάζει όπλα που απειλούν τους γείτονές του. Οι πύραυλοι μικρού βεληνεκούς που εκτόξευσαν οι Ιρανοί έχουν μόνο ένα σκοπό: να επιτεθούν στη Σαουδική Αραβία, τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα, το Κατάρ, το Κουβέιτ και το Μπαχρέιν. Το ιρανικό καθεστώς θέλει να αποκτήσει πυρηνικά όπλα για να απειλεί και να εκβιάζει τον κόσμο, αλλά δεν θα επιτρέψουμε ποτέ να συμβεί αυτό. Ο κίνδυνος που ενέχει είναι πάρα πολύ μεγάλος. Το Ιράν πρέπει τώρα να λάβει συγκεκριμένα μέτρα για την εγκατάλειψη του πυρηνικού του προγράμματος και κάθε φιλοδοξίας να αποκτήσει πυρηνικά όπλα. Το Ιράν πρέπει να σταματήσει την κατασκευή όλων των μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών και πυραύλων».

Για τη νέα ηγεσία της Τεχεράνης, είπε: «Δεν είναι σαφές πώς λαμβάνονται οι αποφάσεις στο Ιράν, αλλά οι στόχοι μας δεν έχουν σχέση με την πολιτική ηγεσία από την αρχή. Δεν ξέρουμε ποιος κυβερνά αυτή τη στιγμή, κανείς δεν έχει δει τον Ανώτατο Ηγέτη και η τρέχουσα κατάσταση περιβάλλεται από μεγάλο μυστήριο».

Για το Ορμούζ, είπε: «Το Στενό του Ορμούζ θα ανοίξει ξανά με τον έναν ή τον άλλο τρόπο μόλις ολοκληρωθεί η στρατιωτική μας επιχείρηση στο Ιράν. Αυτό θα γίνει είτε με τη συγκατάθεση του Ιράν είτε μέσω μια διεθνή στρατιωτική συμμαχία στην οποία θα συμμετέχουν και οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες. Οι στόχοι μας στο Ιράν είναι σαφείς και θα τους επιτύχουμε μέσα σε εβδομάδες, όχι μήνες. Εάν το Ιράν επιλέξει να κλείσει το Στενό του Ορμούζ μετά τη λήξη της στρατιωτικής επιχείρησης, θα αντιμετωπίσει σοβαρές συνέπειες».

5 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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