Ανάλυση: Πόσο πραγματικά έχει αποδυναμωθεί το πυραυλικό οπλοστάσιο του Ιράν και πόσο μακριά μέσα στο Ισραήλ μπορεί να χτυπήσει - «Κρατά δυνάμεις» η Τεχεράνη;

🔴RAW FOOTAGE: The IAF struck 12 missile launch sites and storage facilities in Iran aimed at Israeli civilians. We will continue to operate to defend our civilians. pic.twitter.com/hPFtBw4JqA

What did the IAF accomplish in Iran last night?



❌20+ surface-to-surface missiles were dismantled minutes before they were to be launched toward Israel’s home front.



🎯Approx. 100 military targets were struck in Isfahan, central Iran.



✈️Around 50 fighter jets and aircraft… pic.twitter.com/8FLXjp6qI0