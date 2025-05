Ανησυχία για την influencer που κατέρρευσε σε live μετάδοση στο TikTok - Η «μάχη» με τη διατροφική διαταραχή

Social media star Eugenia Cooney has sparked new concerns after appearing to collapse on a live stream, leaving fans alarmed over her health. During a make-up tutorial on TikTok, the 30-year-old influencer at first appeared disorientated by insisted she was 'okay', then slumped back on her sofa and appeared to begin gagging. Eugenia, who has previously spoken about her struggle with ED, then admitted to viewers she 'wasn't feeling that great' and blamed 'letting my stress get to me' before abruptly ending the stream. Days later, Eugenia's close friend and influencer Jeffree Star admitted she was 'clearly not ok' and that viewers had 'no idea what she's going through'. Read more at DailyMail.com For confidential support call ANAD Eating Disorder Helpline: 630-577-1330 #influencer #eugeniacooney #live #livestream #youtuber #scary