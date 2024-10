ΗΠΑ: Αναβλήθηκε η εκτέλεση αυτιστικού άνδρα που καταδικάσθηκε για τον θάνατο της κόρης του το 2002

This is urgent. #RobertRoberson is just two days away from being executed for a crime that never happened, and we need your help to stop it.⁠

☎️ Call @GovAbbott NOW at 361-264-9653. Time is running out. We cannot allow another innocent person to be executed. ⁠

⁠ pic.twitter.com/LKGXLYHr2B