Συρία: Βομβαρδισμοί των ΗΠΑ μετά από επίθεση με ιρανικό drone

🚨BREAKING 🇺🇸⚡ABC quoting sources saying the US Air Force carried out the multiple Airstrikes in Deir-ez-zor eastern Syria. Osint TV pic.twitter.com/K9tkUbXFt2

#BREAKING: The US military carried out "precision airstrikes" in Syria on after five US service members and a contractor were injured in a suspecred Iranaian suicide drone attack earlier today. pic.twitter.com/QvsD63D70B