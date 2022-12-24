Ιαπωνία: 13 νεκροί και πάνω από 80 τραυματίες σε σφοδρές χιονοπτώσεις
Ιαπωνία: 13 νεκροί και πάνω από 80 τραυματίες σε σφοδρές χιονοπτώσεις

Προβλήματα προκλήθηκαν στα δρομολόγια των τρένων, αλλά και στις πτήσεις των αεροσκαφών στα βόρεια της Ιαπωνίας

Το θάνατο 13 ανθρώπων και τον τραυματισμό περισσοτέρων από 80 προκάλεσαν οι πρόσφατες σφοδρές χιονοπτώσεις στις βόρειες περιοχές της Ιαπωνίας, αλλά και σε άλλες περιοχές, ενώ περισσότερα από 10.000 νοικοκυριά έμειναν χωρίς παροχή ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος, όπως ανακοίνωσαν σήμερα οι αρχές.

Οι χιονοθύελλες και τα κύματα με μεγάλο ύψος στις βόρειες περιοχές της χώρας, αλλά και κατά μήκος της ακτής της θάλασσας της Ιαπωνίας, είναι ενδεχόμενο να προκαλέσουν χιονοπτώσεις ύψους 60 εκατοστών, όπως προειδοποίησε τη Μετεωρολογική Υπηρεσία της Ιαπωνίας.

Αργά μετά το απόγευμα του Σαββάτου, περισσότεροι από 30 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν σοβαρά και περισσότεροι από 50 τραυματίστηκαν ελαφρά, σύμφωνα με την Υπηρεσία Διαχείρισης Πυρκαγιών και Καταστροφών.

Προβλήματα προκλήθηκαν στα δρομολόγια των τρένων, αλλά και στις πτήσεις των αεροσκαφών στα βόρεια της Ιαπωνίας, ενώ σε μερικές περιοχές της κεντρικής και δυτικής χώρας προκλήθηκαν προβλήματα στην κίνηση των οχημάτων, όπως μετέδωσε η δημόσια τηλεόραση NHK.

Δείτε εικόνες και βίντεο:
 
 

