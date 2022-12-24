Ιαπωνία: 13 νεκροί και πάνω από 80 τραυματίες σε σφοδρές χιονοπτώσεις

Όταν η ερώτηση είναι «γρήγορη επισκευή», «άμεση αναβάθμιση» ή απλώς «επαγγελματικό service» για smartphones, laptops, desktops, τότε ο προορισμός είναι ένας: Κωτσόβoλος.
🇯🇵In Japan due to heavy snowfall more than 18 thousand people were left without electricity and heat— Yves (@YvesUitGent) December 20, 2022
The height of snow cover by noon in some areas of Yamagata prefecture - 229 cm, in Aomori - 193 cm, Niigata - 170 cm, Hokkaido - 154 cm, Fukushima - 148 cm. pic.twitter.com/IX3UciKgF4
Telephone booth surrounded by snow in Hokkaido, Japan, 2021 (photo by Tak, IG @tak_tatata) pic.twitter.com/xNE73xCvAu— Scott Kerr (@scott_kerr) December 10, 2022
East Asia Cold Spell:— Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) December 24, 2022
More remarkable cold in the Koreas with up to -21.8C in South Korea.
In Taiwan up to -9.2C in the mountains and +3.9C in the lowlands (Miaouli county).
in Japan snow fell in unusual places like in Cape Muroto and Cape Shionomisaki. pic.twitter.com/icmARltsY8
Kyoto, Japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ZL0SDLSnWH— Architecture & Tradition (@archi_tradition) December 18, 2022
This is how I go home theses days after work basically I swim in the snow from hospital to home. #snowstorm #frontlinedoctor #lifeinjapan #japan #Yamagata #NorthEast pic.twitter.com/VAKwwbvUQb— Dr. Leshan Wannigama (@dr_leshan) December 23, 2022
Japan is Freezing! Scary Snow Storm in Hokkaido and Niigata Prefecture pic.twitter.com/TGr6SUrB4o— DewastacjaTicTok (@krus_vs_insta) December 21, 2022
An unexpected dusting of snow this morning...the first this winter🌨️🥰#Kyoto #CamelliaGardenTeahouse #CamelliaTeaCeremony #snow #winter #Japan #京都 #雪 pic.twitter.com/NDCFgYlYW1— Camellia Tea Ceremony (@camelliakyoto) December 23, 2022
Reports of at least three fatalities as heavy snow in NW Japan stranded hundreds of vehicles on roads, disrupted trains and left thousands of homes without electricity. Some areas have seen three times the seasonal average. pic.twitter.com/Xn5Bpx85Y7— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 21, 2022
A massive dumping of snow has left some Japanese drivers stranded for a full day --- and in need of help. The winter storm walloped coastal areas of eastern and northern Japan knocking out power and snarling traffic for kilometers. https://t.co/Z3KEyJkPag pic.twitter.com/GDITBD8VCk— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) December 20, 2022
高知市内でも、こんなに雪が降るなんて… pic.twitter.com/pYoSt9i5Yz— 朝日新聞高知総局 (@asahi_kochi) December 22, 2022
