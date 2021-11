Λονδίνο: Αστυνομικοί... έκαναν πλάκα με δολοφονημένες Πακιστανές και μοίραζαν τις φωτογραφίες των πτωμάτων στο WhatsApp!

NEW: Two Met police officers who took crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman - Black women - as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Their names are Deniz Jaffer (L) and Jamie Lewis (R). pic.twitter.com/kgVKdmkvlr

I still remember the shock and horror on @simonisrael's face when he first reported on this story.



Do listen to his @C4TheFourcast on the murder of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman - and his interview with their mother, Mina.



Produced by @alicewagstaffe.https://t.co/8P3zWl6dgx pic.twitter.com/2Vf18k9CLF