Ρόμπερτ Νταρστ: Ο 78χρονος μεγιστάνας του real estate καταδικάστηκε σε ισόβια χωρίς αναστολή για φόνο πρώτου βαθμού

BREAKING: #RobertDurst has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. After a months-long trial and a previous acquittal for murder, Durst will live out the rest of his days in prison. WATCH #CourtTV LIVE Tonight 8/7c - https://t.co/Ps5kNht0Fn pic.twitter.com/PUDvjbyw05

#RobertDurst - As Judge Windham delivers his ruling on defense motion for new trial, which he DENIED, everyone around Durst watching him pretty closely right now. He was offered water but didn't take it. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/OInXO4Hz22